WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A former magistrate in West Virginia has been sentenced to four months in prison on a federal tax fraud charge.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail cites a statement from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell in reporting that Ohio County Magistrate Harry A. Radcliffe III was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia.

Radcliffe pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to impede the Internal Revenue Service. As part of the plea agreement, a nine-count indictment against Radcliffe was dismissed.

Defense attorney Dave Jividen has said the plea stemmed from Radcliffe’s failure to report some income on his tax return, such as money earned from mowing yards.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

