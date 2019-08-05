Democrat J.D. Scholten announced Monday he is running to unseat Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District after putting up a stronger than expected challenge last year.

Mr. Scholten, a former professional baseball player, made the announcement in a dramatic video narrated by actor Kevin Costner.

“This time, we’re going to get the job done,” Mr. Scholten said in a statement. “Too many Iowan families feel like they’re getting kicked in the dirt, suffering from an economy and a government that just doesn’t have their interests at heart.”

“We need a system that works for all people — not just special interests and those who are lucky enough to be at the top,” he said.

Mr. Scholten is slated to hold his official kickoff event Monday in Sioux City.

He said he plans to fight to “fix our health care system, fight for an economy for all, and secure our democracy.”

“The 4th District deserves a voice in Washington that understands these issues and will fight day in and day out to revitalize our rural communities,” he said.

Mr. King defeated Mr. Scholten by 3 percentage points in 2019.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.