Nebraska state Sen. John McCollister on Sunday spoke out against his own Republican Party, calling them “complicit” in “enabling white supremacy.”

“The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country. As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this, but it’s the truth,” he tweeted.

“I of course am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist. What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party,” Mr. McCollister said.

He then called on Republicans who like to compare themselves to former President Abraham Lincoln to “ACT like Lincoln and take a stand.”

“We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base. He calls certain countries ‘s–holes,” tells women of color to “go back” to where they came from and lies more than he tells the truth,” Mr. McCollister said.

“We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections. No more. When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing,” the state senator tweeted.

“The time is now for us Republicans to be honest with what is happening inside our party. We are better than this and I implore my Republican colleagues to stand up and do the right thing,” Mr. McCollister said.

Critics have blamed the president’s rhetoric on immigration as an inspiration for the El Paso shooting suspect, who wrote in his manifesto the massacre was a response to an “invasion” of Hispanics and a way to “fight to reclaim my country from destruction.”

