FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say applications are being accepted for the agency’s next academy cadet class.

Police said in a statement that the historic class will be the 100th since the agency was created in 1948. The academy class is set to begin next May. Interested applicants can apply at the Kentucky State Police website .

The site includes information about the application process as well as requirements and disqualifications.

Training at the academy in Frankfort lasts 25 weeks and includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.

Police say application materials must be submitted by Sept. 13.

