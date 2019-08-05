STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A Stevens Point man is under arrest for illegally possessing an assault rifle following a police investigation of threats to law enforcement officers.
Authorities say the 29-year-old man was pulled over Saturday evening after it was determined he had made specific threats of shooting law enforcement officers. Officials say an assault rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found in the man’s car.
Stevens Point Journal Media says he was taken into custody and is in the Portage County Jail on a probation hold. Police are recommending charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
___
Information from: Stevens Point Journal Media, http://www.stevenspointjournal.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.