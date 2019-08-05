By - Associated Press - Monday, August 5, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in the stabbing death of a woman at a home in Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts says the 47-year-old woman was attacked late Sunday. Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Despite live-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead. Her name was not released.

Police arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of homicide. The Star Tribune reports he remains jailed.

