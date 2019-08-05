BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in the stabbing death of a woman at a home in Bloomington.
Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts says the 47-year-old woman was attacked late Sunday. Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Despite live-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead. Her name was not released.
Police arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of homicide. The Star Tribune reports he remains jailed.
