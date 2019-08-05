LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man who says he dumped the body of an overdose victim in the trash has been sentenced to 10 years of hard labor.

News outlets report Malik Davis pleaded guilty last week to obstructing justice in the death of 18-year-old Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry, who disappeared in May 2017. Her body hasn’t been found.

Davis testified that Landry was hanging out with him and several others when she overdosed, so he dumped her body in a trash can to be taken to a landfill.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Landry says Davis’ testimony led investigators to arrest 26-year-old Matthew Perez and 26-year-old Devan Dufour on Wednesday. They too face obstructing justice charges. News reports don’t say whether the prosecutor is related to the missing woman.

