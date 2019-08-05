PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in Paterson.

Officers found the 28-year-old unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on Summer Street on Sunday night. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday morning.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The investigation remains ongoing.

