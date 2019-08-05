GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Police in Great Falls are investigating after a man was struck and killed while crossing the street.
The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
The driver remained at the scene. No citations have been issued.
