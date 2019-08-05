By - Associated Press - Monday, August 5, 2019

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Police in Great Falls are investigating after a man was struck and killed while crossing the street.

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The driver remained at the scene. No citations have been issued.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide