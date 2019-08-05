BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - A central Nebraska mayor has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor has been charged.

Custer County Court records say Jon Berghorst entered the pleas Monday to two misdemeanors: oppression under the color of office, and assault. A pretrial hearing has been set for Sept. 9. He’s mayor of Broken Bow.

Berghorst is accused of injuring a man during the April 6 fight. The court records say the mayor later used his position in attempt “to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: Broken Bow Police Officer David Taylor.”

A grievance document filed by another officer says Berghorst was belligerent and didn’t cooperate with the police investigation and threatened Taylor’s employment by asking Taylor, “Do you like your job?”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.