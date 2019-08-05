Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he’s directed top committee chairmen to try to come up with legislation to combat gun violence, underscoring the new appetite for action on Capitol in the wake of the weekend’s shootings.

“Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement from his home in Louisville.

He didn’t given any specifics of what he’s like to see, instead pointing to President Trump’s call for action earlier in the day as an outline for “bipartisan, bicameral” work.

He said he’d directed the GOP chairmen of the commerce, judiciary and health committees to see what they can come up with.

“I asked them to reflect on the subjects the president raised within their jurisdictions and encouraged them to engage in bipartisan discussions of potential solutions to help protect our communities without infringing on Americans’ constitutional rights.

Mr. McConnell has been the focus of a concerted social media campaign over the last two days accusing him of derailing past gun control efforts.

In his statement he dismissed “partisan theatrics,” saying that would hinder efforts to find solutions.

“Only serious, bipartisan, bicameral efforts will enable us to continue this important work and produce further legislation that can pass the Senate, pass the House, and earn the president’s signature,” he said.

