PHOENIX (AP) - A federal judge in Arizona has granted preliminary approval of a settlement in the case involving thousands of Motel 6 guests said to have had their privacy violated when the national chain gave their information to immigration authorities.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund rights group sued Motel 6 in January 2018, saying that giving guests’ information to immigration agents without a warrant violated privacy and civil rights laws.

The settlement proposes to make up to $10 million available for claims by members of the class action lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell had told attorneys for Motel 6 and MALDEF last month that he would approve the preliminary settlement if minor changes were made in the document.

Campbell granted preliminary approval last Friday.

