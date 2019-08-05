LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska will surround himself with many of the state’s top Republicans on for a likely announcement that he’ll seek a second term, despite angering some party activists with his repeated criticism of President Donald Trump.

Sasse was set to appear in Omaha for a “special announcement” Monday evening alongside fellow Republican office-holders, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and members of Nebraska’s all-Republican congressional delegation.

The event follows news last week that Sasse could face a primary challenge from Matt Innis, a Lincoln-based GOP activist and former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party. Innis, a Trump supporter, announced his candidacy last week and blasted Sasse for his statements criticizing the president.

