WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded a passenger in a car that nearly hit the officer.

A Winter Haven police statement says the shooting occurred early Sunday.

Officials say police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at Cambridge Square Apartments. One officer stood in front of the vehicle while another approached the driver’s door. Police say the driver, 23-year-old Douglas Davis Jr., was ordered out of the vehicle but stepped on the accelerator.

Police say the officer in front of the car fired through the windshield, hitting a backseat passenger in the shoulder. The car crashed a short distance away. Investigators say Davis and two passengers fled on foot. The wounded juvenile passenger remained. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis.

