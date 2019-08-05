Sen. Rand Paul announced Monday part of his lung had to be removed via surgery over the weekend after he suffered complications from an assault by his neighbor in 2017.

“Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted.

The senator was assaulted by his neighbor, Dr. Rene Boucher, in 2017, who originally testified in court he lost his temper in a “landscaping dispute” with the Kentucky Republican by tackling him, resulting in broken ribs and face lacerations.

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty last year to assaulting Mr. Paul, and the senator also won a civil verdict against Boucher for more than $582,000 in January.

