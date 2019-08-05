Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan on Monday said it was an “absolute freaking joke” for President Trump to suggest tying new gun controls to immigration reform in the wake of weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that have left at least 29 people dead.

“That’s a joke. That’s an absolute freaking joke that he’s going to tie this to the most polarizing issue happening in the United States today around immigration reform,” Mr. Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Mr. Ryan was appearing from Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman killed nine people and wounded dozens of others in a nightclub area early Sunday.

He said Mr. Trump likely wants to “slow-walk” the gun issue.

“He hopes it goes away, and I’m telling him, directly to you Donald Trump: This issue is not going away,” he said. “And I’m telling Mitch McConnell: This issue is not going away.”

Democrats have called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the Senate back into session to act on House-passed bills to tighten gun-purchase background checks.

“Mitch McConnell needs to get off his ass and do something,” Mr. Ryan said. “People are getting killed in the streets in America and nobody [is] acting — nobody.”

Mr. McConnell’s office said on Sunday that the Kentucky Republican tripped at home and fractured his shoulder, and that he will continue to work from home.

But under virtually any circumstances, prospects for congressional leaders calling lawmakers back to Washington, D.C., from their August breaks are unlikely at best. The House and Senate are scheduled to be out until September.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.