Democrats’ top leaders asked Americans to demand action on gun control and said the Senate must cancel its summer vacation and return to Washington to pass legislation “immediately,” after this weekend’s twin shooting rampages.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the House, controlled by Democrats, already “did its duty” by passing a bill to expand background checks to cover sales between private parties. Currently federal law only requires sales by a licensed dealer to be screened.

But that legislation, which cleared the House on a near-party line vote in February, has not seen any action in the GOP-controlled Senate, which began a five-week vacation this week. The House is also out on a six-week vacation.

“It is incumbent upon the Senate to come back into session to pass this legislation immediately,” the two Democratic leaders said.

They also chided President Trump, who on Twitter Monday morning had suggested he would call for stiffened background checks as part of his solutions to the gun violence.

But when he spoke, Mr. Trump did not mention background checks, instead calling for a culture change that includes trying to reduce the levels of violence in video games, asking social media companies to do more to spot danger cases, and pulling firearms from the hands of the mentally ill.

Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer said Mr. Trump, in backing away from his suggestion of stiffer background checks, showed he “remains prisoner to the gun lobby and the NRA.”

Universal background checks have been a Democratic priority for years, well before this weekend’s shootings — though it’s not clear whether they would have prevented the attacks.

The police chief in Dayton, where one of this weekend’s shootings took place, said the suspect in that rampage bought his .223 rifle from a local dealer. He didn’t have anything in his background that would have triggered a background check flag preventing the purchase.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.