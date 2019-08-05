NEW YORK (AP) - An online message board accused of hosting extremist content was temporarily inaccessible after its cybersecurity provider cut off support following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The 8chan site returned an error message Monday after midnight California time, when Cloudflare Inc. said it was withdrawing support for what it called a “cesspool of hate.”

Police are investigating commentary posted on 8chan that is believed to have been written by the suspect in a shooting Saturday that killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.

Lack of security support would leave 8chan open to online attacks that might block access to the site. Its operators said on Twitter that there might be “some downtime” for 24 to 48 hours while they looked for a solution.

