MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a shooting at a gas station left one person dead and three others wounded.

Memphis police said on Twitter that information on a shooting suspect was sought early Sunday.

Police say three people were found shot in the parking lot. One of them was pronounced dead and the other two were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say a fourth shooting victim was found at another location. He had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

