ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a 13-year-old stole a car with two children inside.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the car was stolen Saturday after a woman left it running while she went into a business. A 5-year-old and a 6-year-old were let out of the car shortly after and were not injured.

St. Louis police arrested the 13-year-old driver and turned him over to juvenile court.

The newspaper reports that the white Kia Rio was used in a robbery later Saturday. A 19-year-old told police that two teenagers jumped out of a white sedan and stole his money and cell phone.

The driver fled from police, then crashed. Police arrested a 14-year-old and turned him over to juvenile court. The car’s two other occupants escaped police on foot.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.