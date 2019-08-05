DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) - A prominent investigative reporter in Tanzania was charged Monday with money laundering and will remain behind bars, a week after he was arrested in Tanzania for questioning about his nationality.

Erick Kabendera, who writes for a number of local and international publications, was charged with “assisting criminal racket, tax evasion of $75,250 and money laundering.”

His lawyer, Jebra Kambole, said authorities had been questioning the reporter about his citizenship and he was interrogated by the cyber-crime unit. He said police seized the reporter’s documents showing ownership of his vehicle and house before arraigning him on new charges at a Dar es Salaam court.

The journalist’s 80-year-old mother had pleaded with authorities to release her son, local media reported.

Kabendera was denied bail and his trial was adjourned to August 19.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.