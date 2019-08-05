President Trump called for a crackdown on “gruesome” video games, proposed tougher laws to deny firearms from mentally ill people and denounced white nationalism Monday in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio last weekend that claimed 29 lives.

In an address to the nation, the president said he supports “red flag” laws to take away guns and possibly order involuntary confinement for people deemed dangerous. And he said he has directed the Justice Department to work with social-media companies to identify people who are a potential threat.

“We can and will stop this evil contagion,” the president said at the White House.

Citing one concern that has long troubled conservatives, Mr. Trump said the producers of video games must stop “glorifying” violence.

“It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence,” Mr. Trump said. “We must stop, or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately. Cultural change is hard, but each of us can choose to build a culture that celebrates the inherent worth and dignity of every human life. That’s what we have to do.”

He also called for swift imposition of the death penalty for mass shooters.

The president rejected suggestions that mass shootings are a new problem, pointing to a timeline of tragedies that long predates his push for tighter restrictions on immigration.

“The perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored, and they will not be ignored,” he said. “In the two decades since Columbine [in 1999], our nation has watched with rising horror and dread as one mass shooting has followed another, over and over again, decade after decade. We cannot allow ourselves to feel powerless.”

The president did not mention expanded background checks on firearms purchases, a proposal frequently cited by Democrats, who are calling for Congress to return from its summer vacation to approve legislation.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who started a gun control group after she was severely wounded in an assassination attempt, said the president’s promises to address gun violence are empty.

“If Donald Trump was truly serious about addressing America’s gun violence crisis, he would demand that the Senate return from their August recess today and send the background checks bill passed by the House 159 days ago to his desk immediately,” she said in a statement.

John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said Mr. Trump should push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for quick action on universal background checks and red-flag laws.

“Let’s be clear: This is not about mental health, it’s not about video games, it’s not about movies,” Mr. Feinblatt said. “Those are all NRA talking points. This is about easy access to guns.”

In his remarks, Mr. Trump focused on alleged mental illness of the mass shooters, calling the gunman in El Paso, Texas, “a wicked man” and the shooter in Dayton, Ohio, “another twisted monster.”

“We must recognize that the internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts,” Mr. Trump said. “We must shine a light on the dark recesses of the internet and stop mass murders before they start.”

He added, “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

Advocacy groups pushed back against the president’s connection of mental illness with gun violence. Amnesty International USA said people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators, and that 5% of firearm-related deaths are committed by someone with a diagnosed mental illness.

The president specifically addressed white nationalism amid accusations from Democrats that his anti-immigrant rhetoric has incited white supremacists and prompted the shootings. In the Texas murders, the alleged shooter wrote a “manifesto” espousing his hatred for immigrants; several Mexican nationals were among the dead.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate,” Mr. Trump said. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul. We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources they need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism — whatever they need.”

Mr. Trump spent much of Sunday conferring with Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray about steps to address the shootings.

Mr. Trump said he is “open and ready to listen and discuss all ideas that will actually work.” But he devoted much of his remarks to the question of so-called “red flag” laws or extreme risk protection orders that would make it easier for authorities or families to take away firearms from people who may pose a danger to themselves or others.

“We must reform our mental health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence, and make sure those people not only get treatment, but [also], when necessary, involuntary confinement,” he said. “We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety, do not have access to firearms, and that if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process.”

Although Mr. Trump vowed to “act with urgent resolve” on gun violence, Democrats questioned his commitment. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Monday that Mr. Trump called for universal gun purchase background checks nine times during a White House meeting with lawmakers after the February 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Then the next day, [he] meets with the NRA and he folds,” the Minnesota Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Mr. Trump also voiced support at that meeting more than a year ago for raising the age limit for gun purchases to 21. He soon dropped that idea, which is opposed by the National Rifle Association.

