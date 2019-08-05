President Trump moved Monday night to impose a total economic embargo of Venezuela.

In a letter to Congress, Mr. Trump said he signed an executive order under the National Emergencies Act and other laws.

“I have determined that it is necessary to block the property of the Government of Venezuela in light of the continued usurpation of power by the illegitimate Nicolas Maduro regime, as well as the regime’s human rights abuses, arbitrary arrest and detention of Venezuelan citizens, curtailment of free press, and ongoing attempts to undermine Interim President Juan Guaido of Venezuela and the democratically-elected Venezuelan National Assembly,” Mr. Trump told congressional leaders.

The executive order freezes all Venezuelan government assets and prohibits transactions with Venezuela by other countries, including Russia and China.

The rare move puts Venezuela in the isolated company of embargoed nations such as Cuba, North Korea and Iran.

The administration has been taking a broad range of sanctions and other actions to topple Mr. Maduro and allow for Mr. Guaido to take power. But Mr. Maduro has kept hold of most of the country’s national security apparatus amid a worsening economic and political crisis.

Last week, Mr. Trump told reporters he was considering a blockade of Venezuela.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.