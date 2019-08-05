The value of China’s currency sunk to a decade low against the dollar Monday in a move many analysts saw as retaliation against President Trump and his latest tariffs — and U.S. stocks tumbled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points as soon as markets opened, and continued to fall throughout the morning, reaching a 600-point trough at noon.

President Trump lashed out at the Beijing government, saying it’s trying to abuse its trading relationship with the U.S.

But Mr. Trump said the currency devaluation was evidence his tariffs aren’t harming U.S. consumers, as some analysts had said.

“Based on the historic currency manipulation by China, it is now even more obvious to everyone that Americans are not paying for the Tariffs – they are being paid for compliments of China, and the U.S. is taking in tens of Billions of Dollars!” the president said on Twitter, using his unconventional system of capitalization to make his point.

Mr. Trump deployed top trade officials to China early last week and the White House said they’d had a “constructive” meeting, and agreed to another negotiation in September.

But on Thursday Mr. Trump announced a new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, slated to begin Sept. 1. He said President Xi Jinping was “not going fast enough” to ink the deal.

Mr. Trump also said the Chinese government hadn’t lived up to its promise to curtail the flow of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fueling the drug epidemic in the U.S., nor has China stepped up its purchase of American agriculture products as promised.

The new tariffs are on top of ones Mr. Trump previously announced on $250 billion of Chinese imports.

Mr. Trump said the tariffs are raising tens of billions of dollars for the U.S. government, though some economists say it’s American consumers who are paying for it in higher prices.

Chinese officials dispute Mr. Trump’s claims that they aren’t living up to their commitments to buy agricultural products.

Cong Liang, secretary general of the National Development Reform Commission, said China is well on its way to completing its goal of buying 14 million metric tons of soybeans, and has inquired about more soybeans, sorghum, wheat and pork.

“China and the United States are highly complementary in the agricultural sector, and the trade of agricultural products is in line with the mutual interests of both sides,” Mr. Cong said, according to the government-run Xinhua news agency.

He called Mr. Trump’s accusations “groundless.”

The People’s Bank of China said the country’s currency devaluation was indeed linked to Mr. Trump’s tariffs.

“The PBOC has the experience, confidence and capability necessary to keep the yuan’s exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level,” the bank said in a statement.

Xinhua reported that the central bank didn’t find anything to be concerned about in the devaluation, which saw the yuan fall to more than seven per dollar.

“Seven is just a number. It is normal to rise and fall,” said Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Department under the Ministry of Commerce.

