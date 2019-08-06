KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating after two bodies were found behind a church.
A tow truck driver discovered the bodies of two men Tuesday morning behind the Sheffield Family Center.
Spokesman Darin Snapp says the two men died of apparent stab wounds.
Further information was not immediately available.
The deaths bring Kansas City’s homicide total this year to 87.
