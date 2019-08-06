Immigrant-rights groups sued Tuesday to try to stop Homeland Security’s new speedy deportation policy, saying the Trump administration is cutting too many corners and stripping migrants of due process rights to fight their removal.

The policy, known as expedited removal, has been on the books for decades and allows immigration officers to mark someone for quick deportation without having to go through the lengthy immigration court process. It had been limited to newly arrived illegal immigrants caught within 100 miles of the border, but the Trump administration last month expanded it nationwide and raised the limit to those who had been in the country as long as two years.

Immigrant-rights activists have long been critical of expedited removal at the border, and they were outraged by the move to expand it.

They said there have been “numerous” examples of U.S. citizens and legal residents wrongly deported through expedited removal.

“The administration’s unprecedented decision to expand expedited removal to a vast group of noncitizens apprehended anywhere in the United States, and to noncitizens who have been living in the country for long periods, disregards twenty years of experience showing that the expedited removal process, even at the border, is rife with errors and results in widespread violations of individuals’ legal rights,” the groups said in their lawsuit.

They said “hundreds of thousands” of illegal immigrants could now be in the crosshairs for speedy deportation and that “countless more noncitizens” who do have a right to be in the U.S. will be wrongly snared.

The lawsuit accuses acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan of cutting procedural corners in announcing the policy last month. He issued a notice in the Federal Register, effective immediately, but did not put the change in policy up for notice and comment.

That runs afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of several immigration groups.

The APA has snared a number of other Trump immigration policies, including his 2017 DACA phaseout, his attempt to limit asylum claims made by illegal immigrants at the border and his push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.