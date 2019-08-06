By - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - The military says a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet who was charged with sexual misconduct has pleaded guilty to assault.

Andrew Hong was sentenced to eight months in prison and expelled from the academy at a hearing on Tuesday.

Hong had been charged with abusive sexual contact and attempted abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with commanders.

Academy officials say the victim of the attack supported the agreement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide