GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Court of Appeals has upheld a decision limiting what Greensboro City Council members could say publicly about body camera footage of a September 2016 arrest.

Court documents say police used a Taser on a black man during arrests downtown, resulting in a complaint. An internal probe upheld the arrests.

A court let city council members view body-camera footage, but they were only allowed to discuss it with other officials during official duties. State law says police video generally can’t be released without court approval.

City officials argued they should be able to discuss the video publicly with constituents.

But the appeals judges ruled Tuesday the lower court didn’t overstep state law, partly because the restrictions apply to what was on the video but not information officials got elsewhere.

