EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Before it became the site of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, El Paso, Texas, had suddenly emerged as a hot spot for illegal border crossings.

It is unknown why the gunman chose a Walmart in the border city of 700,000 people, but El Paso quickly changed from one of the sleepiest corridors for illegal crossings to one of the busiest.

The Border Patrol’s El Paso sector made as many arrests during the entire 2012 fiscal year as agents averaged in a single week in May. The sector saw a more than sevenfold increase in the number of apprehensions from October through June, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The surge brought new attention to El Paso amid a constant drumbeat of immigration news.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.