House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson released an “action plan” Tuesday he said is designed to raise the profile of domestic terrorist threats.

He’s demanded a monthly FBI briefing on the “domestic terrorism threat,” and said he’s also called on the owner of website 8chan appear before his committee to explain any steps being taken to patrol racism and white nationalist materials that had been posted to the social media site.

Mr. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, also said he’ll meet with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan next week in Mississippi, then hold a committee hearing next month with him, FBI Director Christopher Wray and acting National Counterterrorism Center Director Russell Travers.

The goal will be to expose “the deadly growth in domestic terrorist threats in the U.S.,” the committee said.

Everyone from President Trump to top members of Congress labeled at least one of this weekend’s two mass shootings “domestic terrorism,” putting a new priority to the issue.

