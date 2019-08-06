Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds an edge over his 2020 Democratic rivals in the early presidential state of New Hampshire, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Mr. Biden was the choice of 21% of likely Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders at 17% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 14%, according to the Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll taken after last week’s debates.

Sen. Kamala Harris was next at 8%, followed by Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 6% and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at 3%.

Close to half of respondents said they did not watch either of the Democratic presidential debates held on July 30 and 31.

Of those who did watch at least one of the debates, Ms. Warren and Sen. Cory Booker led the way when respondents were asked who they thought performed better than they had expected, at 15% each.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Gabbard were next at 14% apiece, followed by Ms. Harris at 12%, entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 10%, and Mr. Buttigieg and Mr. Sanders at 8% apiece. Respondents were allowed to select multiple candidates.

Mr. Biden was also the most frequent choice when respondents who watched at least one night were asked who did worse than they expected, at 27%. Ms. Harris was next, at 19%.

Among the broader pool of voters, 62% said if a candidate doesn’t qualify for the next debate in September, he or she should drop out, compared to 30% who said they didn’t think a candidate should drop out if they don’t make the next debate stage.

The full survey of 500 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters was conducted Aug. 1-4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.