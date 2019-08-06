MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges.

The wide receiver tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Tuesday that he doesn’t know if he will return to the University of Wisconsin.

The 21-year-old from Macon, Georgia, was suspended from the football team last summer and expelled from UW last semester after being accused of sexually assaulting two women. A jury found him not guilty on Friday.

Cephus says his lawyers will work with UW officials to “to clean up my record” so he can return to school.

Cephus also says he plans on playing football again and he is in “the best shape of my life.”

