The family of the Ohio shooter and his sister who was among the nine killed has released a statement saying they are devastated, and cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.

The family offered “their most heartfelt prayers and condolences” to the victims killed by 24-year-old Connor Betts, who opened fire early Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

Twenty-two-year-old Megan Betts was killed by her brother. Officers fatally shot him less than 30 seconds into his rampage.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the shooting, citing Connor Betts’ interest in violent ideology.

The family thanked first responders for their swift action to minimize casualties, and requested privacy “in order to mourn the loss of their son and daughter and to process the horror of Sunday’s events.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.