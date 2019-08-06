President Trump on Tuesday pushed back on former President Barack Obama’s statement criticizing leaders who normalize “racist sentiments” and said former President George W. Bush didn’t criticize Mr. Obama after the Sandy Hook massacre.

“I’m just wondering did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook? Did President Bush ever come at — he had 32 shootings of mass shootings during his reign. Nobody has said President Obama is out of control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres,” Mr. Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade.

The president then tweeted Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, who said on the air Tuesday: “It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.”

Mr. Trump tweet continued, “I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States!”

Mr. Kilmeade, Ms. Earhardt and co-host Steve Doocy, of “Fox & Friends,” continued to defend Mr. Trump from claims that his rhetoric inspired mass shootings over the weekend that left 31 people dead.

Mr. Obama released a statement Monday calling for the rejection of racist leaders that “demonize” immigrants.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments. Leaders to demonize us that don’t look like us or immigrants threaten our way of life or refer to people as subhuman or America belongs to one certain type of people it halls no place in our politics and our public life.” Mr. Obama wrote.

“It’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party to say as much clear and unequivocally,” he continued.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.