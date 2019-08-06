President Trump and the Republican National Committee filed lawsuits against the state of California Tuesday to block a recently passed law to force Mr. Trump to release his tax returns.

The two lawsuits are seeking an injunction to prevent a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in late July that would prevent any presidential or gubernatorial candidate from appearing on a primary ballot unless they released five years of federal tax returns to the California secretary of state.

In response to the lawsuits, the Democratic governor tweeted: “There’s an easy fix Mr. President — release your tax returns as you promised during the campaign and follow the precedent of every president since 1973.”

The RNC lawsuit called it “a naked political attack against the sitting President of the United States,” and the president’s suit said, “Newsom and the Democrats in the California legislature who voted for it made clear that they were retaliating against President Trump for his political associations and speech.”

In a statement to The Washington Times, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel called the law a “desperate” attempt to defeat Mr. Trump.

“It certainly doesn’t bode well for Democrats heading into 2020 that their best bet for beating President Trump is to deny millions of Californians the ability to vote for him. This stunt by Democrats is unconstitutional and, simply put, desperate.”

Mr. Trump became the first candidate and president in decades to not release his federal tax returns and is already in legal spars with New York after it passed a law allowing the state to turn over state tax returns to certain congressional committees.

