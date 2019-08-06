MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say they found a loaded gun on an Alabama jail inmate.

WSFA-TV reports that Lawrence Lassiter was arrested July 26 in connection to a vehicle burglary. He escaped that evening, but was arrested again Aug. 4 when officers responded to a burglary call.

Court documents say Lassiter‘ was found with an automatic handgun while behind bars at the Montgomery County Detention Center following his second arrest. Lassiter has since been charged with escape and promoting prison contraband.

Montgomery police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says additional details about the charges aren’t available due to an Office of City Investigations review.

WSFA-TV reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for comment and hasn’t heard back.

It’s unclear whether Lassiter had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

