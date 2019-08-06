NEVADA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have recovered a body found in the charred wreckage of a home in central Iowa’s Story County.

Firefighters were sent just after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the residence in Nevada (nuh-VAYE’-duh). It was engulfed when they arrived. The person’s body and that of a dog were found inside later.

State authorities have joined the investigation. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Nearby homes suffered some heat damage, but no other injuries have been reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.