ALOHA, Ore. (AP) - A former Oregon high school teacher has been convicted on child pornography charges.

KATU-TV reported Monday that Geoffrey Germano was found guilty July 31 on seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Authorities say an IP address at Germano’s home in Hillsboro was used to download and share a large number of child pornography files as far back as March 2016.

Prosecutors say another IP address used to download illegal images was associated with the Beaverton School District, which employed him at the time.

Authorities say Washington County deputies found child porn videos on a laptop during a search of his house 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Portland.

Police say he told investigators that he downloaded the files.

Germano is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 22.

___

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/

