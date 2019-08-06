A federal judge tossed one of the charges against former Obama White House lawyer Greg Craig, but ruled Tuesday that he will face trial on another charge stemming from the government’s accusations that he hid his work on behalf of the government of Ukraine.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee to the federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled that the law governing one charge was too ambiguous.

But she said the allegation that Mr. Craig concealed his work from investigators trying to figure out if he needed to register as a foreign agent.

“The facts the indictment alleges he omitted were the facts necessary to make the registration determination; the indictment sets forth sufficient facts to allege that they were – contrary to the defendant’s argument – the very sort of facts he was being asked about, and they were the facts that a foreign agent would ultimately have to disclose,” the judge wrote.

