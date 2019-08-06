ST. LOUIS (AP) - An investigation has begun after an employee found a gun in a restroom at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the weapon was discovered Sunday on the non-secure side of Terminal 2. The employee notified Airport Police. Spokeswoman Jessica Black says Airport Police are conducting the investigation.
Black declined to give any details about the type of gun found. She says security of passengers and travelers “is, and always will be, a top priority” at the airport.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.