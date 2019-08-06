Hunter Pollack, the brother of Parkland mass shooting victim Meadow Pollack, accused Democrats of hypocrisy Monday for focusing on the El Paso shooting suspect’s apparent white-nationalist agenda while remaining mum on the left-wing beliefs of the Dayton gunman.

“If you look at it, it almost seemed like the media and Democrats were eager to hear that the El Paso shooter was a white supremacist,” Mr. Pollack told Fox host Laura Ingraham. “They used that to just simply bash Donald Trump.”

The suspected El Paso shooter, Patrick Crusius, 21, is believed to have posted a racist manifesto on 8Chan attributing Saturday’s attack on the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” prompting Democrats to accuse President Trump of egging on racists with his border-security push.

Among those who have blasted Mr. Trump over the El Paso shooting, which left 22 dead, were 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“The ultimate amplifier on this kind of hate is the bully pulpit of the White House,” Mr. Buttigieg said on MSNBC.

There was no such reaction to self-described pro-Satan “leftist” Connor Betts, 24, who opened fire Sunday in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine. He was shot and killed by police.

On an account verified by Heavy.com, the gunman said he could “happily vote” for Ms. Warren; promoted antifa, and declared, “I want socialism, and I’ll not wait for idiots to finally come round to understanding.”

Nets Ignore: Dayton Shooter’s Alleged Social Media Shows He Supported Socialism, Antifa, Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/tgGv2jEFc1 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) August 5, 2019

He had also “tweeted [or retweeted] favorably about Bernie Sanders,” according to Snopes.

“But when the media found out the Dayton, Ohio, shooter was a Bernie Sanders socialist supporter, they were absolutely silent,” Mr. Pollack said. “The hypocrisy that they show is absolutely vile, it’s disgusting, and I hope that I can expose a little of it tonight on your show.”

Hunter Pollack: They used my sister’s death, they are doing same with El Paso. ‘It’s pathetic and wrong’ https://t.co/gYgYJJeiNC — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) August 4, 2019

CNN posted a story late Monday headlined, “The Dayton shooter had an extreme left Twitter feed,” while AP ran an item, “Apparent Twitter feed shows Dayton shooter was leftist.”

Eighteen-year-old Meadow Pollack was one of 17 shot and killed in the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of capital murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.