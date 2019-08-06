JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A second Mississippi man has been arrested in two August 2018 shooting deaths.
Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Monday that 27-year-old Tijah Cowart of Clinton has been charged with two counts of murder.
Cowart is accused in the killing of two men who were found dead in a pickup truck near a hospital north of downtown Jackson.
Found shot to death were 22-year-old Nathaniel Rashad Allen and 26-year-old Kenyatta McGee.
Cowart remains jailed Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
In June, police arrested and charged 27-year-old Kendrick Claiborne with two counts of murder and drug possession with intent to distribute.
