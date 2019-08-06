Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden held a double-digit lead over his closest rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a poll released Tuesday that showed little movement for the leading contenders after last week’s debates.

Mr. Biden had the support of 33% of potential Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 19% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 15%, according to the Morning Consult poll.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was at 9% — a 3-point drop from pre-debate polling — and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was at 6%.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey were next at 3% each, and businessman Andrew Yang was at 2%.

The survey of 9,845 potential Democratic primary or caucus voters was taken from Aug. 1-4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.