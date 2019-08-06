A group of lawyers said Tuesday they have uncovered 350 previously unknown child sex predators in the Boy Scouts and alleged the organization conspired to conceal incidents of sexual assault.



The claims are part of a lawsuit filed late Monday alleging the Boy Scouts conspired to conceal incidents of sexual assault and engaged in “reckless misconduct” when it failed to protect its young members.



Some of the previously unreported alleged abusers are doctors, teachers and even a mayor, according to court documents.



“The Boy Scouts don’t protect children,” Stewart Eisenberg, one of the attorneys, told reporters at a press conference to announce the lawsuit. “When a young boy is in the woods looking to become a leader himself and he is taken advantage by someone he looks up to - that is a crisis that affects that young boy’s life. He suffers day in and day out.”



Filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, the lawsuit says the 350 alleged abusers do not appear in the Boy Scout’s ineligible volunteer files. Among those alleged predators is a man accused of assaulting the suit’s plaintiff, a 57-year-old man identified only as S.D. in court documents.



S.D. says he was assaulted “hundreds” of times by his former scoutmaster in Pennsylvania spanning four years in the 1970s, according to the court filing. He claims his molester plied him with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing him.



The incidents started in 1974 or 1975 when S.D. was 12 or 13-years old, according to the lawsuit. The incidents included “oral sexual assault and repeated attempts of anal penetration” at a Boy Scouts retreat in Pennsylvania and the accusers home.



A group of law firms that partnered to bring sexual assault cases against the Boy Scouts say S.D. was not alone.



“BSA knew for decades that sexual predators of boys had infiltrated scouting,” the lawsuit says. It alleges the Boy Scouts “should have known the dangers” that the pedophiles posed to children.



The Boy Scouts did not immediately respond to a request for comment



On Tuesday, plaintiff lawyers said they represent roughly 800 victims who have come forward, but that is only a small fraction of those they estimate have been abused.



“It is a minuscule portion of the number of victims who are still suffering in silence,” said Tim Kosnoff, one of the attorneys.



Clients in the lawsuit range from 14 to 88, but are mostly in their 40s, 50s and 60s, lawyers said.



Mr. Kosnoff said they’ve reported the alleged abusers to law enforcement, but only one agency - the Colorado Bureau of Investigation - responded to their claims.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.