ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - A man convicted of killing a Grimes woman more than 20 years ago has died in prison.

The Iowa Corrections Department says 51-year-old Roger Sellers was pronounced dead Sunday morning in a hospice room at Anamosa State Penitentiary. He’d been housed there because of chronic illness. He was serving a life sentence.

Sellers shot to death 24-year-old Gina Ginn on Jan. 14, 1997. Ginn’s boyfriend was Sellers’ brother.

