RIFLE, Colo. (AP) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot by Colorado police officers during a traffic stop.

The Post-Independent reported Monday that two officers are on administrative leave following the shooting in Rifle.

The driver who was not identified was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The officers who were not identified were not injured.

The Rifle Police Department says the officers stopped a vehicle on an Interstate 70 bridge between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Monday.

A department statement says the “officers made contact with the subject, which unfortunately led to shots being fired.”

Authorities say a weapon that did not belong to the officers was found at the scene.

Police did not say what led to the traffic stop in the city 184 miles (296 kilometers) west of Denver.

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/

