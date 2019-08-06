PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man is sentenced to serve two decades in prison after being found guilty of a 2017 shooting.
Robert Rego, of Providence was given a 28-year sentence on Friday, with 20 years to serve and the rest suspended with probation, in connection with the shooting of Armande Moore in Central Falls on Jan. 3, 2017.
A jury found the 30-year-old Rego guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a firearm without a license, on May 24.
Superior Court Justice Robert Krause determined Rego will serve 12 years without the possibility of parole.
