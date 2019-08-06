CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a second life term in the shooting death of a motorist on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania more than 5½ years ago.

Forty-two-year-old John Strawser Jr. of Terra Alta was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday.

Authorities in Franklin County said 28-year-old Timothy Davison was driving home to Maine in January 2014 when a pickup truck driver opened fire and rammed his SUV, forcing it onto a median, before circling back and shooting him again.

Two ex-friends said Strawser had threatened them and they were driving in a similar vehicle on I-81.

Strawser was earlier sentenced to life in the April 2015 slaying of Amy Lou Buckingham in Preston, West Virginia, and the Pennsylvania life term will run consecutive to that sentence.

