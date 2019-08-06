Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week returns Monday and runs through Aug. 18. This summer, the prix fixe for lunch and brunch is $22, with dinner priced at $35. More than 200 restaurants take part in the promotion, so it’s the right time to savor old favorites and try newcomers.

The recently opened Buena Vida Social Club (2900 Wilson Blvd., Suite 103, Arlington) has an Acapulco-inspired, open rooftop deck for drinking and dining. In inclement weather, a blue roof provides cover. The menu showcases traditional Mexican fare, with drinks focused on South American spirits.

At Blue Duck Tavern (1201 24th St. NW), fresh produce farmed by Mike Mustard, owner of Mustard Greens CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) in Lexington Park, Maryland, can be purchased until Jan. 2. Each week, participants will receive seven to 10 pounds of farm goods. Pickup is available at the Blue Duck Tavern on Saturdays between 9 and 11 a.m. The annual cost is $600, and reservations can be made at [email protected]

August is National Sandwich Month. The Oceanaire Seafood Room (1201 F St. NW) celebrates by featuring the classic lobster roll, priced at $20 and served only at the bar.

From Aug. 19 through Aug. 24, Rasika Penn Quarter (633 D St. NW) showcases the flavors of five southern India states with special four-course tasting menus, offered exclusively during dinner. The Dakshini nonvegetarian menu is priced at $65 per person; the Dakshini vegetarian menu is priced at $60 per person.

August marks the 40th anniversary of late chef Jean-Louis Palladin’s arrival at The Watergate Hotel. The Kingbird restaurant (2650 Virginia Ave. NW), located inside The Watergate, will pay tribute to Palladin’s memory with a special dinner on Thursday; chefs Jacques Pépin, Jimmy Sneed and Larbi Dahrouch will be in attendance. The five-course menu with wine pairings is priced at $300. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Jean-Louis Palladin Film-Development Fund and the Jacques Pépin Foundation.

On Tuesday, Morton’s The Steakhouse (1050 Connecticut Ave. NW; 7400 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 11956 Market St., Reston) is celebrating National Filet Day with $1 petite filet mignon sandwiches in the bar area (limit: 12 sandwiches per person).

Mastro’s Steakhouse (600 13th St. NW) is featuring 300 “brown spirits” this summer at its Whiskey Bar, offering whiskey flights with special foods. Flights are priced between $33 and $42. Bites range in price from $17 to $22.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (801 Ninth St. NW) celebrates National Rum Day (Aug. 16) by offering $10 rum flights throughout the month. On Aug. 16, featured flights and rum-based drinks will be available in the bar at half price. A portion of the sales from each Don Q cocktail sold in August will benefit CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a national charity that helps children of food and beverage service families through difficult times.

Zeppelin (1544 Ninth St. NW) pays homage to the golden age of passenger airships. The restaurant’s Sakana Hour, available at the 20-seat sushi counter on the second floor, is served at 4 to 6 p.m. seven days a week, offering an extensive selection of sushi at discounted prices. At the first-floor cocktail bar and on the patio, the Bubbly Hour, available seven days a week from 4 to 7 p.m., offers two vintage Champagnes by the glass at half price, along with $3 Sapporo drafts and $6 specialty highballs.

The next Hay-Adams Author Series event, featuring award-winning author Barbara Kingsolver, takes place Friday, Aug. 30, from noon to 2 p.m. at The Hay-Adams hotel (800 16th St. NW). Tickets are priced at $90 per person and include a three-course, prix fixe menu with themed wine pairings. Ms. Kingsolver’s newest novel, “Unsheltered,” interweaves past and present to explore the human capacity for resiliency and compassion in times of great upheaval. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and the author will sign copies after the luncheon. Tickets are available at http://www.hayadams.com/author-series/washington-dc-author-events and must be purchased by Aug. 23. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW) in the Hotel Monaco is launching a public music performance series, “Green Room at Hotel Monaco,” every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., starting Aug. 13. The series features up-and-coming local artists performing contemporary jazz, Afrobeat songs and top-40 instrumental covers. Bites and cocktails will be available. The first artist to play will be D.C. native, bassist and composer Eliot Seppa and Friends. Mr. Seppa will play with guest instrumentalists on Aug. 13, 20 and 27.

The Taberna del Alabardero (1776 I St. NW) has live music on its patio from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday this month, with a flamenco night on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The restaurant’s paella workshop and buffet take place on Saturday mornings at noon, priced at $55; tapas and the paella buffet are available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays for $35.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.